$107.89 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report $107.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $83.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $425.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $28.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $14,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

