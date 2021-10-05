10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $1,435,200.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Justin J. Mcanear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.29. 772,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.71. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

