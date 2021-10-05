110,976 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 31,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

