12,111,875 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,111,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,752,000. Boston Partners owned 2.08% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.