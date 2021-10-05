$138.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report sales of $138.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

HOPE stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 135,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

