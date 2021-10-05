1,484,979 Shares in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,484,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZTAQU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.80.

