$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report sales of $150.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.68 million. Stratasys reported sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $589.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

