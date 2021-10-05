150,453 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.36% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,648. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

