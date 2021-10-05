15,272 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 944.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after buying an additional 2,966,726 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,251. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.