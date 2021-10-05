15,272 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 944.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after buying an additional 2,966,726 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,251. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
