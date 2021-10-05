15,906 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of Winmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA opened at $215.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.33. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $225.77. The company has a market cap of $782.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

