$183.11 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post $183.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.22 million to $214.10 million. Agenus posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $263.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AGEN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

In related news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agenus by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Agenus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

