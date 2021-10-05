$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.58. Hubbell posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $138.77 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

