23,759 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

