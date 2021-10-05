25,500 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

