$283.82 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to post $283.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.26 million. Omnicell reported sales of $213.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $155.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

