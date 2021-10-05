$305.04 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post sales of $305.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.37 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $307.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

