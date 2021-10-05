$32.97 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report sales of $32.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.44 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $12.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $127.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $128.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.31 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

