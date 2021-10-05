$333.15 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to report $333.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.30 million and the lowest is $333.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03. Weber has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

