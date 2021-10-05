$352.34 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $352.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.50 million and the highest is $364.20 million. SunPower posted sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SunPower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

