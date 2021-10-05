35,879 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ON24 by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ON24 by 76.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTF opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $884.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

