$364.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post $364.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.10 million to $383.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

