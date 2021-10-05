3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of 3M worth $187,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

3M stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.33. 34,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,994. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

