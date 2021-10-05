$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post sales of $410.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $414.59 million. Atlas reported sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Atlas by 136.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Atlas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

