$430.29 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce sales of $430.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.20 million and the highest is $440.10 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

