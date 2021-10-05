$441.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce $441.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $454.51 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $254.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $11,647,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

