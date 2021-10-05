$486.56 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post sales of $486.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.09 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

ModivCare stock opened at $182.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.73. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $91.44 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

