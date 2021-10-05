$488.25 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post $488.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.20 million and the highest is $498.80 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $491.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $763,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

