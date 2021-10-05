$504.85 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce sales of $504.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.90 million to $505.80 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $489.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 96.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

