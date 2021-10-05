52,809 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.34 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.