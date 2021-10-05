$529.33 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $529.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.20 million to $532.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $382.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 6.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,217,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in DocuSign by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $246.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of -286.71 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

