59,701 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 54.81.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

