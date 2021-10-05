$64.66 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $64.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. Heska posted sales of $56.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $256.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $258.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.02 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $293.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.51. Heska has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,315.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

