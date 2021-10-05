64,000 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by GWM Asset Management Ltd

GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Hexcel makes up 1.6% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GWM Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hexcel by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,793. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.24 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

