67,210 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. 116,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

