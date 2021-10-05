681,814 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 681,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. TETRA Technologies makes up 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 409,145 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,568,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 679,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TETRA Technologies stock remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,705. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $416.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

