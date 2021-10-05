$741.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report $741.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.69 million and the highest is $753.90 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of First Horizon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.42.
In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FHN opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
