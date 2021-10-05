$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report $8.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $9.45 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,816,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $663,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,984,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

