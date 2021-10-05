$81.01 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce sales of $81.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.52 million. BGSF reported sales of $71.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $305.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

