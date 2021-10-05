8,507 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Medifast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Medifast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

