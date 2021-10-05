98,306 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.55 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

