$987.62 Million in Sales Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report sales of $987.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $995.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $980.24 million. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $980.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James set a $79.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $85.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

