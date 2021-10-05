Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.8% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,548,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. 22,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

