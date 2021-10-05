Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $332.04 and last traded at $330.11. Approximately 5,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 264,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

