Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Down 5.2%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.82 and last traded at $61.20. 2,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 474,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 176.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $621,000.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

