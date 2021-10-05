Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Tops $8.76 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

