Actinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $795,766.91 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $795,766.91 and approximately $13,349.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,173,750 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

