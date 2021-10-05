Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Up 5.7%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.27. Approximately 19,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 725,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

