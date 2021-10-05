Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chase alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00.

CCF traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.68. 11,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,107. The stock has a market cap of $960.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chase by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chase by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.