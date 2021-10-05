Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

UPS stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.91. 51,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,173. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

