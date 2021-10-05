Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $24.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 17.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.21. 2,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

